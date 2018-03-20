« birdsandbirds: Hooded OrioleWoodland, CA #216. When I went out…

Pacific-slope Flycatcher. Image by Flickr user Mike’s…

Pacific-slope Flycatcher. Image by Flickr user Mike’s Birds.

#217. I heard one of these yesterday just outside Santa Barbara County, and then again this morning while birding southeast of Carp. Finally, on my way home I decided to drive slowly down Lillingston Canyon Road with the windows down to see if I could hear an unambiguous SB-county bird. And I did! 🙂👍

birds, carp without cars, santa barbara county year list, psfl, pacific-slope flycatcher

