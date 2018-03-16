« personalspaceshow: Ever wonder what the Personal Space set…

icecreampizzer: I’ve drawn pokemon before but they weren’t…

icecreampizzer:

I’ve drawn pokemon before but they weren’t really good, but now I’m gonna try it out again! Here’s Lenore with the spoopy Mismagius! Her pokemon team would be a whole bunch of ghosts.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/171947463366.

Tags: i dunno, lenore the lady ghost, ghost lady, pls may there some day, be just a little more poe and lenore, just like, a little vignette, for eap’s birthday maybe, just something, a little teeny tiny something.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, March 16th, 2018 at 5:02 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.