icecreampizzer: I’ve drawn pokemon before but they weren’t…

I’ve drawn pokemon before but they weren’t really good, but now I’m gonna try it out again! Here’s Lenore with the spoopy Mismagius! Her pokemon team would be a whole bunch of ghosts.
