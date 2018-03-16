icecreampizzer:

I’ve drawn pokemon before but they weren’t really good, but now I’m gonna try it out again! Here’s Lenore with the spoopy Mismagius! Her pokemon team would be a whole bunch of ghosts.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/171947463366.

Tags: i dunno, lenore the lady ghost, ghost lady, pls may there some day, be just a little more poe and lenore, just like, a little vignette, for eap’s birthday maybe, just something, a little teeny tiny something.