snailkites: thalassarche: Common Pauraque (Nyctidromus…

thalassarche: Common Pauraque (Nyctidromus albicollis) – photo by Jono Dashper *kissy noises*

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/171898913781.

Tags: birds, so, , copa, their vocalizations are so awesome, ive never heard them irl, but omg theyre adorable-sounding, something cute about this bird, that may not be immediately obvious from the photo, is that little teency beak?, that's not it's actual mouth, when its mouth opens up, it goes all the way back, under the eye, where those dark gray feathers are, those things that look like long stiff hairs, coming down from the top of the mouth?, those are the rictal bristles, that help guide the flying insects the bird feeds on, on their final journey, just thought you might like to read about that, as one does.