Rouxel and Curtis join Team Brunel – Team Brunel – News
French offshore sailor Thomas Rouxel and Olympic winning medalist Nina Curtis will join Team Brunel for Leg 7 from Auckland (NZL) to Itajai (BRA). Rouxel returns to the Volvo Ocean Race after competing for Dongfeng Raceteam in the previous edition. Curtis makes her debut in the race. Next, to them, boat captain Abby Ehler returns after a well-deserved rest in the last Leg.
Crewlist Team Brunel – Leg 7
Bouwe Bekking – NED – skipper
Andrew Cape – AUS – navigator
Carlo Huisman – NED
Kyle Langford – AUS
Alberto Bolzan – ITA
Thomas Rouxel – FRA
Peter Burling – NZL
Abby Ehler – GBR
Nina Curtis – AUS
Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/171684570761.
