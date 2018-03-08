French offshore sailor Thomas Rouxel and Olympic winning medalist Nina Curtis will join Team Brunel for Leg 7 from Auckland (NZL) to Itajai (BRA). Rouxel returns to the Volvo Ocean Race after competing for Dongfeng Raceteam in the previous edition. Curtis makes her debut in the race. Next, to them, boat captain Abby Ehler returns after a well-deserved rest in the last Leg.

Crewlist Team Brunel – Leg 7

Bouwe Bekking – NED – skipper

Andrew Cape – AUS – navigator

Carlo Huisman – NED

Kyle Langford – AUS

Alberto Bolzan – ITA

Thomas Rouxel – FRA

Peter Burling – NZL

Abby Ehler – GBR

Nina Curtis – AUS

