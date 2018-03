mb57:

fourcornersguy: Cactus Wren Tucson, Arizona I spied this little cactus wren hiding in a thicket of cacti at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in Tucson, Arizona. Inca Dove

Yup. This is certainly where a Cactus Wren might hang out, but that is very much an Inca Dove.

Reposted from http://lies.tumblr.com/post/171559466181.

Tags: birds, tumblr lies, indo.