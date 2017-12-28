quickthreebeers:

I love reading well-written rare bird reports, especially if they have terrible puns.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2C6WIXN.

Tags: birds, anyway, so fun, we have reached that stage in the obsession, tomorrow i'm meeting one of my personal birding heroes, who's going to show me my spot(s), for saturday's santa barbara cbc, which originally was going to be where the big kid on the block, came along and beat up our count after the fact, but now, with the fire-forced rescheduling, the bully will beat us up 6 days before our count, it's all in good fun, as evidenced by my helping the bully do the beating up, the rarities are popping up all over, it's hard to keep track.