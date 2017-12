a-solitary-sea-rover:

Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18, Leg 3, 25 December 2017 Christmas Day arrivals in Melbourne, Australia for MAPFRE, Dongfeng Race Team, Vestas 11th Hour, and Team Brunel.

Tags: vor, im so happy that sophie is winning, almost as happy as i am that liz gets to be herself, even if they’re mostly at the other end of the fleet, b/c even coming (next to) last, is fun when youre sailing for goofball mom.