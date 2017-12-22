« icecreampizzer: “I suppose, if I were him, I’d be extremely sad…
Speroergosum’s Gift

roxymoron101:

speroergosum:

roxymoron101:

Happy Holiday’s @speroergosum. It was awesome being your Santa and it was great getting to know you!

I hope you enjoy your present, i picked the 9 songs that make me think about Wellenore the most!

Haunted by the ghosts of your precious love 

Haunted -Shane MacGowan
& Sinead O’Connor

Blinded me with science-
Thomas Dolby

Love me dead – Ludo

Weird Science – Oingo Boingo

Strange Machines – The Gathering

White Queen (As it Began) –
Queen

Rocket Man – Ninja Sex Party

Time After Time – Eva Cassidy

As long as your mind –
Wicked

OMG I LOVE IT THANK YOUUUU!!

I esp love how most of the songs are completely new to me *heart eyes* more music YAYA

Yay! I’m glad to hear! I hope you enjoy! My personal favorite on the list is the Rocket Man cover by Ninja Sex Party (My favorite comedy band)

