hartgracesarah: jaynaneeya: So I just watched The Case of the Gilded Lily for the third time. I…

jaynaneeya:

So I just watched The Case of the Gilded Lily for the third time. I fell in love with it approximately 15 seconds into my first viewing (I can’t with that Dylan Glatthorn score under the opening credits), and somehow it keeps getting better. I was going to wait until it was available to everyone before I started posting about it on here, but I have too many feelings. I’m not going to spoil anything; I just need to get out some general thoughts.

I can’t get over how good the writing is. Seriously. That dialogue. And the way the actors attack it. Like, that’s what I love about old movies, and the occasional newer dialogue-heavy films like Clue (yes I know Clue is 32 years old, shush): that fast-talking, witty banter. The Case of the Gilded Lily nails this, both in writing and in execution, and then it takes it a step further and makes fun of it at the same time (“I’m used to being interrupted sooner”). Beautiful, brilliant, hilarious. It’s everything promised by the kickstarter video and more.

If someone were to ask me, “Is The Case of the Gilded Lily better than Poe Party?” I would evasively reply that they are too different to compare. I mean, Poe Party is about three times as long as Gilded Lily, it’s in color instead of black and white, and it’s broken up into episodes in a way that Gilded Lily is not. Not to mention Poe Party takes place almost entirely in one house, and Gilded Lily changes the scene many times. Also I’ve been watching and re-watching and loving Poe Party for a year, and it hasn’t even been 48 hours since the first time I watched Gilded Lily. But the thing is, despite the obvious differences, they’re actually remarkably similar in a lot of ways.

The overlapping cast makes it pretty obvious that the projects are related (and you gotta love those extra Poe Party cameos), but even without the familiar faces, there’s a definite Shipwrecked feel to it. I’m not quite sure how to describe this, so I’ll give an example. I have frequently called #PoorEmily from Poe Party the greatest running joke of all time There are several hilarious running jokes in Gilded Lily (some of which might even give #PoorEmily a run for its money) that come off in a similar way. This makes them feel related, despite being completely different. I don’t know if that makes any sense. I don’t know much of anything anymore. But if I don’t have an immediate answer to whether something is better than Poe Party, you know it’s freaking amazing.

To summarize: two of my favorite things ever are Poe Party and Old Hollywood. The Case of the Gilded Lily is a combination of some of the best aspects of both of those, along with a dash of something unique. I can hardly wait until it’s available to the rest of the world when I’ll be able to post more about it and talk to people about it and make gifsets of all the obscure Clue references that were definitely intentional.

TL;DR The Shipwrecked Comedy people are remarkably talented storytellers, and I hope they continue telling stories for many years to come.