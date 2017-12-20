« arthurpoo: sometimes i marvel at the fact that people actually tell me they’re intimidated by me or…

elvenking:

The Fellowship of the Ring – Boromir

There was a tall man with a fair and noble face, dark-haired and grey-eyed, proud and stern of glance. His garments were rich, and his cloak was lined with fur and he had a collar of silver in which a single white stone was set; his locks were shorn about his shoulders. On a baldric he wore a great horn tipped with silver that now was laid upon his knees.

Tags: just saying, this performance was the best part, of the best movie in the series.

