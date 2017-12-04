miss-bazaar:

Nautical Instruments – Antique ship navy binoculars by Iris de Paris …

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2A2TJyj.

Tags: someone’s christmas present came early, so he can use them in the flurry, or christmas-count-related birding mania, they dont look quite like this, and i havent used them in the field yet, but if looking at stuff on the shelf, across the room is any indication, this is gonna be awesome, image is noticeably brighter, more colorful, more contrasty, all of which is very nice to have, when the going gets tough.