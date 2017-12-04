“

This highly developed mycelial/plant root system connects all the plants in a particular ecorange into one self-organised whole that, itself, possesses capacities not perceivable in any of the parts. In essence, a large, self-organised neural network develops. This leads to the emergence of a unique identity in every identifiable ecorange.

It is possible then, if you reclaim your capacity to feel, to make intelligent contact with the intelligence of any ecorange in which you are embedded to establish rapport and deep friendship and to learn from that relationship, to, in fact, learn to ‘think like a mountain’ from the mountain itself.

”

– Stephen Buhner in Plant Intelligence and the Imaginal Realm: Beyond the Doors of Perception into the Dreaming of the Earth, describing the science behind the experience of spirits of place. (via geopsych)

