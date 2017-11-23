mythologyofblue: Snow would be the easyway out—that softeningsky like a sigh of reliefat finally…

mythologyofblue:

Snow would be the easy

way out—that softening

sky like a sigh of relief

at finally being allowed

to yield. No dice.

We stack twigs for burning

in glistening patches

but the rain won’t give.

So we wait, breeding

mood, making music

of decline. We sit down

in the smell of the past

and rise in a light

that is already leaving.

-Rita Dove, excerpt from “November for Beginners”

