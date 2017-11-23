mythologyofblue: Snow would be the easyway out—that softeningsky like a sigh of reliefat finally…
Snow would be the easy
way out—that softening
sky like a sigh of relief
at finally being allowed
to yield. No dice.
We stack twigs for burning
in glistening patches
but the rain won’t give.
So we wait, breeding
mood, making music
of decline. We sit down
in the smell of the past
and rise in a light
that is already leaving.
-Rita Dove, excerpt from “November for Beginners”
+
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2zxRhzP.