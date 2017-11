maianicole:

©Maia Howell – [Flickr][Tumblr][Instagram][Facebook][Redbubble] Frontenac State Park, Frontenac, Minnesota – October 20th, 2017 Do not remove credit (this includes the caption). Do not use in edits of any kind without asking first. Do not insert links to your own blog.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2A2LzVA.