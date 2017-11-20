rainaweather: excima: today’s mood I feel like I’m watching a…
today’s mood
I feel like I’m watching a surrealist painting happen live.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hI56Ar.
today’s mood
I feel like I’m watching a surrealist painting happen live.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2hI56Ar.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, November 20th, 2017 at 1:06 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.