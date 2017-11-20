« rainaweather: excima: today’s mood I feel like I’m watching a…

cillianmurphy: Dancing in Film: Singin’ in the Rain (1952) dir….

cillianmurphy:

Dancing in Film:

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) dir. Stanley Donen and Gene Kelly

Choreography by Gene Kelly

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2zSkMf0.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, November 20th, 2017 at 6:01 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.