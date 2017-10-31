zombeesknees: emmasneverland: Please. Forgive me, madam, for…
Please. Forgive me, madam, for taking up so much of your time.
#sometimes i scroll down gifsets of this scene and just start laughing #bc wtf are you doing joe wright? why are you putting a hate makeout in a story about money and emotional repression? #but like on the other hand you go ‘OF COURSE’ #‘YES THIS MAKES SENSE’ #these two people have too many thoughts at any one time for whatever room they happen to be in #and fundamental problems in communicating everything going on in their heads #i mean they both have people they love and people they talk to obvs #but like one of the reasons lizzie and mr bennet are so close is that she can be mean with him #like they can bitch together #can you imagine having only one person in your whole life who you don’t have to be ‘pleasant’ with? #and even then there’s a limit to how much she can break loose #and darcy is on 98% emotional lockdown most of the time #and is basically ashamed of having Feelings in general anyway #so this is probably the first time they’ve had the luxury of a screaming fight #they simply cannot really rip into it with anyone else in their lives without huge emotional fallout and cleanup #whereas this? #this is flexing some muscles that have been taut for a while #they both have the intelligence to be really truly creatively mean #mean with direction #mean with speed and accuracy #and they have nowhere to put that #until this shitshow #and
they’re both just like ‘I’M HAVING FEELINGS AND HERE THEY ARE IN POINT
FORM – IF POWERPOINT HAD BEEN INVENTED I’D HAVE SLIDES’ #and they’re both just talking as fast as humanly possible to stay in 5th gear #and keep up with everything their brains have finally been given permission to instruct their faces to yell about #a lot of adaptations play the first proposal as something that Feels Bad and that’s accurate of course #but in some ways this nasty little honesty trainwreck at full volume also Feels Good from a certain point of view #so to lead it up to ‘oh shit are we about to make out up against a column in the temple of apollo at stourhead??’ #well that’s sort of apt to be honest
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2gREOv0.
Tags: if you weren't around at the time, this scene basically *was* the trailer, and boy did it work as a trailer 😜.