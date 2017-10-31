« Así es la Volvo Ocean Race desde dentro
gnossienne:"I, who served the Cross. I, who commanded nations,… »

zombeesknees: emmasneverland: Please. Forgive me, madam, for…

zombeesknees:

emmasneverland:

Please. Forgive me, madam, for taking up so much of your time.

#sometimes i scroll down gifsets of this scene and just start laughing  #bc wtf are you doing joe wright? why are you putting a hate makeout in a story about money and emotional repression?  #but like on the other hand you go ‘OF COURSE’  #‘YES THIS MAKES SENSE’  #these two people have too many thoughts at any one time for whatever room they happen to be in  #and fundamental problems in communicating everything going on in their heads  #i mean they both have people they love and people they talk to obvs  #but like one of the reasons lizzie and mr bennet are so close is that she can be mean with him  #like they can bitch together  #can you imagine having only one person in your whole life who you don’t have to be ‘pleasant’ with?  #and even then there’s a limit to how much she can break loose  #and darcy is on 98% emotional lockdown most of the time  #and is basically ashamed of having Feelings in general anyway  #so this is probably the first time they’ve had the luxury of a screaming fight  #they simply cannot really rip into it with anyone else in their lives without huge emotional fallout and cleanup  #whereas this?  #this is flexing some muscles that have been taut for a while  #they both have the intelligence to be really truly creatively mean  #mean with direction  #mean with speed and accuracy  #and they have nowhere to put that  #until this shitshow  #and
they’re both just like ‘I’M HAVING FEELINGS AND HERE THEY ARE IN POINT
FORM – IF POWERPOINT HAD BEEN INVENTED I’D HAVE SLIDES’  #and they’re both just talking as fast as humanly possible to stay in 5th gear  #and keep up with everything their brains have finally been given permission to instruct their faces to yell about  #a lot of adaptations play the first proposal as something that Feels Bad and that’s accurate of course  #but in some ways this nasty little honesty trainwreck at full volume also Feels Good from a certain point of view  #so to lead it up to ‘oh shit are we about to make out up against a column in the temple of apollo at stourhead??’  #well that’s sort of apt to be honest

if you weren't around at the time, this scene basically *was* the trailer, and boy did it work as a trailer 😜

