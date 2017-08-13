littlelimpstiff14u2: Hypnotizing Translucent Waves In 19th…
Hypnotizing Translucent Waves In 19th Century Russian Paintings Capture The Raw Power Of The Sea
Ivan Konstantinovich Aivazovsky loved
painting the sea. A Crimean native, he was born in Feodosia, a port
town, and thus had great waters as a constant companion. This 19th
century Russian Armenian painter had real knack for depicting waves.
Light and translucent, they perfectly capture the essence of the real
thing. Many of these paintings featured a human element, too, with ships
showing the struggle between man and nature.
During his career, Ivan Konstantinovich
Aivazovsky painted more than 6000 paintings, half of which depict sea
and ships. He often went to watch naval manoeuvres and even painted the
siege of Sevastopol. Aivazovsky was widely recognized even outside the
Russian Empire, receiving awards from France, Turkey and others.
More info: artcyclopedia.ru (h/t: demilked, mymodernmet)
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2wVRMOh.