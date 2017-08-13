littlelimpstiff14u2:

Ivan Konstantinovich Aivazovsky loved

painting the sea. A Crimean native, he was born in Feodosia, a port

town, and thus had great waters as a constant companion. This 19th

century Russian Armenian painter had real knack for depicting waves.

Light and translucent, they perfectly capture the essence of the real

thing. Many of these paintings featured a human element, too, with ships

showing the struggle between man and nature.

During his career, Ivan Konstantinovich

Aivazovsky painted more than 6000 paintings, half of which depict sea

and ships. He often went to watch naval manoeuvres and even painted the

siege of Sevastopol. Aivazovsky was widely recognized even outside the

Russian Empire, receiving awards from France, Turkey and others.

