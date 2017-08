marjorierose:

ivebeentothewonderland: NYC Dance Project by Ken Browar, Deborah Ory I’m fascinated by ballet dancers in long skirts. It’s such a contrast to the minimally clothed “here are my entire legs” look of a lot of dance costumes, and you get a whole different notion of what is being demonstrated or displayed, what shapes are being created.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2w3LrTV.