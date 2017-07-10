shesnake: “Someone asked me before ‘What makes a costume…

“Someone asked me before ‘What makes a costume iconic?’ It’s really only partly the costume designer. It’s really about Keira wearing it, at that moment, looking the way she does. The way that it’s framed. How Joe uses it. How it fits in the story. All those things make it something… It’s made to be at that moment in the movie, and its greatness comes from all those elements at the same time. I didn’t know it would be so good, you can’t know!”

— Jacqueline Durran, costume designer for Atonement (2007).