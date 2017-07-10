anonsally replied to your photo: lberghol: Yellow Rumped Warbler coming at you!… !!!!!…

« lberghol: Yellow Rumped Warbler coming at you! Happy #Flyday…

!!!!! that’s an amazing story.

Don’t mess with goshawks!

They’re amazing birds! Falconry is one of those over-the-top commitments that only singular obsessives can pull off, but in my secret wish-fulfillment heart where the imagination runs wild I’ve sometimes played the game of “if I were a falconer what bird would I want most?” 

I know peregrines are the traditional choice, and a gyrfalcon would be its own kind of amazing. But it would be hard to beat a goshawk for pure badassery. 

