My boyfriend told me over text that he didn’t know the Minotaur story

Boyfriend: I… I don’t even know the story that well babe, I can’t even say xD

Me: Okay so

Me: Poseidon gives a bull to King Minos, the best and shiniest bull you ever saw, and he’s like “You can have this, but only if you promise to sacrifice it to me later” and Minos is like “Sure yeah okay man whatever” so Poseidon sends this bestest bull ever galloping up out of the salty sea spray, and everyone standing around is like “Hot fuck look at that bull” And Minos agrees, and he likes the bull SO much he decides to just quietly sort of…keep it. And he does kill a bull for Poseidon but it’s one of his own, lame normal bulls, and Poseidon’s no pushover so of course he notices.

Me: Poseidon is also notoriously easily angered, and he’s royal pissed about this, so he comes up with one of the most devious punishments ever, and he infects Minos’ wife Pasiphae with a desperate, DESPERATE thirst for the bull. Like she can think of nothing but getting some of that hot Bull D.

Boyfriend: ……….Thefuck.

Me: But it’s hard to convince a bull, especially a divinely spawned bull, to fuck you if you are in fact not a cow but a human queen, so she comes up with a plan

Boyfriend: I thought some god comes down in bull form and fucks her??

Me: Ohh, no no no, that’s the much much more tame story of Europa, who has sex with Zeus in bull form. This is different

Me: She goes to the best inventor she knows, Daedalus, and she’s like “I need this bull to fuck me I NEED IT” and Daedalus is like “That’s really weird maybe you should talk to someone” and she’s like “I am talking to you and I am your queen so you better fucking make this happen for me I am going to peel my own skin off if I don’t get some bull dick ASAP. But he doesn’t want me because I am not fat, four-legged, and mooing.”

Boyfriend: Oh….. oh no.

Me: So Daedalus shrugs, probably shudders a little, and builds the prettiest, most fuckable wooden cow a bull ever saw, but he makes it hollow, presumably with some openings in some awkward places.

Boyfriend: OH GOD. NO.

Me: So Pasiphae puts this monstrosity in the field with the bull, climbs in it, and waits. And Daedalus really is a skilled inventor, and he apparently knows what a bull likes, because Pasiphae finally gets the hot bull loving she’s been dreaming of

Boyfriend: I…….. I need an aspirin. That is disgusting.

Me: Only she apparently hasn’t been tracking her cycles, because she gets pregnant, and births the minotaur and King Minos is like “What the fuck?” and Pasiphae is like “Honey I need to tell you something”

Me: And that is how it happened

Boyfriend: That is NOT HOW THAT WORKS

Me: Welcome to Mythology.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2sqPh8V.