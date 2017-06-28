« “The summer after I turned sixteen, fireflies danced in the open field across the road from my…”

poebodysnerfect: Perhaps the answer has been under our nose the…

poebodysnerfect:

Perhaps the answer has been under our nose the whole time. Edgar Allan Poe: writer of Gothic prose and cold-blooded killer!

Poe Party rewatch [78/-]

Chapter 9: The Sleeper

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ukgp5Z.

Tags: c'mon, or i guess, which, poeparty, this was quite a moment, and then we get MK's HORRIFIED REALIZATION FACE, MK's ambiguously IS IT GUILT OR IS IT SURPRISE face, it was surprise all the way, b/c of her right eyebrow twitch, her right eyebrow twitch was everything in that moment.

This entry was posted by jbc on Wednesday, June 28th, 2017 at 5:24 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.