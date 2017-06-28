poebodysnerfect:

Perhaps the answer has been under our nose the whole time. Edgar Allan Poe: writer of Gothic prose and cold-blooded killer! Poe Party rewatch [78/-] Chapter 9: The Sleeper

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2ukgp5Z.

Tags: c'mon, or i guess, which, poeparty, this was quite a moment, and then we get MK's HORRIFIED REALIZATION FACE, MK's ambiguously IS IT GUILT OR IS IT SURPRISE face, it was surprise all the way, b/c of her right eyebrow twitch, her right eyebrow twitch was everything in that moment.