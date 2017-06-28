anonsally: lies: camillavirgil: fuckyeahwomenfilmdirectors: R…
lies:
Rosamund Pike and David Oyelowo in Amma Asante’s A United Kingdom (2016).
@lies if you haven’t see this already – do! Watch it – it’s soooo good!
Thanks for the recommendation. I haven’t, and I will.
I second this recommendation. A really, really excellent movie.
For the record, three different people with impeccable taste have now told me this. The universe is definitely sending me a message. 🙂
