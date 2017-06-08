spitegoblin:

I’ve seen Moana twice now, and something that’s stuck out to me the most has been the reality of Te Kā. She was– for all intents and purposes of the story –a woman who was violated and had something important stolen from her, and in her protective grief, became a monster.

But when Moana saw Te Kā from the right perspective, she saw Te Fiti. Not “in spite” of her current existence; she understood that Te Kā and Te Fiti were the same creature.

“I know your name.

They have stolen the heart from inside you,

but this does not define you.”

The hostility of Te Kā and the legendary beauty of Te Fiti coexisted within the same being, and Moana accepted and validated that without hesitation. I think that’s profound as hell, given how so many women are held to unobtainable static standards of beauty and purity and get shamed if they show any capacity for ugliness or difficulty. Seeing that realistic duality exhibited and validated within a goddess, of all characters, was so powerful.

tl;dr– Moana is goddamned feminist as fuck, everyone should see it.