doctordragonisback:

If you’re straight, write stories with gay characters, but don’t write stories about being gay. That’s not your story to tell.

If you’re cis, write stories with trans characters, but don’t white stories about being trans. That’s not your story to tell.

If you’re allistic, write stories with autistic characters, but don’t write stories about being autistic. That’s not your story to tell.

If you’re neurotipical, write mentally ill characters, but don’t write stories about being mentally ill. That’s not your story to tell.

If you’re able bodied, write stories with disabled characters, but don’t write stories about being disabled. That’s not your story to tell.

If you’re white, write characters who are POC, but don’t write stories about being a POC. That’s not your story to tell

Write stories with diverse and complex characters, but unless you’ve experienced the oppression that we have, don’t write the stories that we need to tell ourselves.