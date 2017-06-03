falseredstart: Cleaning out my hard drive and I found this old…

« astrangerhere:Gail Simone, professional comic book writer,…
Cleaning out my hard drive and I found this old video from 2015 adventures on the tundra! The first time I ever found a jaeger nest (these are parasitic jaegers– Stercorarius parasiticus), I also ended up falling on my face in the tundra.

Fun fact: jaegers are some of my all-time favorite birds.

