falseredstart: Cleaning out my hard drive and I found this old…

Cleaning out my hard drive and I found this old video from 2015 adventures on the tundra! The first time I ever found a jaeger nest (these are parasitic jaegers– Stercorarius parasiticus), I also ended up falling on my face in the tundra. Fun fact: jaegers are some of my all-time favorite birds.

