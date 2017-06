astrangerhere:

Gail Simone, professional comic book writer, reduced to fan-girl squee, just like all the rest of us.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2rmN38l.

Tags: closer..., still, wonder woman, noting for the record I haven't seen this yet, it's a weird epiphenomenon, to be getting so into a movie, just based on tumblr squee, we were going to see it today, but now I hear that Plan has been changed.