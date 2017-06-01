wings1295: bobbycaputo: Rephotographing Route 66: Animated…

bobbycaputo:

Rephotographing Route 66: Animated GIFs Showing 1930-1970 Scenes Compared to Today

Route 66 is a famous highway that crosses the United States, connecting Santa Monica, California on the west with Chicago, Illinois toward the east. It was one of the original highways of the US Highway System.

The route is also the subject of a project by photographer Natalie Slater, titled “The Mother Road Revisited.” Slater found old photos of the route from decades ago and rephotographed them as they appear today.

Sometime in the near future I plan on driving the whole length of Route 66. I’ve driven portions of it here and there but never the whole length. I just need to come up with some new and creative idea that hasn’t been done before to photograph my journey.