windandwater:

New York Botanical Garden: The Bronx River in Spring

The New York Botanical Garden is huge, or possibly it feels that way because so much of New York is so small and cramped. The other gardens and parks in the area are immaculately maintained, each area sectioned off for specific plants to maximize their beauty.

Not that the Botanical Garden is messy–far from it. But it has more room to spread its beauty around. Each area is less strictly regimented, and instead allows you to wander for a while among, say, azaleas, or roses, or even an extensive art installation.

The best part of this is, of course, that there are hidden areas, off the main paths, where you can really be alone with the trees. In fact, there’s a whole part called the Thain Family Forest that’s just…woods. And the Bronx River, pictured above.

The first picture was taken facing up river, and the second was facing down river. In both, you can see fresh green trees lining either side of the banks. I disturbed a group of ducks to get them, because even New York ducks won’t respond to “it’s okay, I’m just here to get pictures and leave you in peace.” Because I had the sun at my back for one of these, and in front of me for the other, each picture has slightly different lighting: the first is a bit more cold, and there’s a bluish color the water. The second is more warm and green.

I can assure that in both, it was just as quiet and still as it looks.