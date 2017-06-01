wapiti3: lichenscapes click images for…
Torridon coast DG
Chronkley bridge mosaic
technicolour fencepost
Grand canyon lichen fan
slate
lichenscapes
click images for descriptions
source-british lichens
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2rKLrqf.
