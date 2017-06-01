shipwreckedcomedy:                 NOMINATE POE PARTY FOR THE…

« wapiti3: lichenscapes click images for…

                NOMINATE POE PARTY FOR THE STREAMY AWARDS!

If you got some enjoyment out of Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party, consider taking a minute to nominate us in these three categories for the Streamy awards!

Best Comedic Series

Best Indie Series

Best Ensemble Cast

All you gotta do is click those links, fill in your name and email, and you’re done! You can vote once a day in each category until June 9th. We’re pretty darn proud of this show and it would be awesome to see it recognized. Thanks for helping us out!

