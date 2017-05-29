sidgwicks: meiringens: Illustration by Frederic Dorr Steele for…
Illustration by Frederic Dorr Steele for “The Adventure of the Second Stain”, Collier’s Weekly, January 1905.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2r4Ye5j.
Tags: a personal favorite.
Illustration by Frederic Dorr Steele for “The Adventure of the Second Stain”, Collier’s Weekly, January 1905.
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2r4Ye5j.
Tags: a personal favorite.
This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, May 29th, 2017 at 12:04 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.