poebodysnerfect:

Are we expecting anyone else? […] Stay here. I’ll take care of this. You guys, we’re doing a helluva job of staying in one place together. Poe Party rewatch [60/-] Chapter 7: Mesmeric Revelation

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2qstw7L.

Tags: poeparty, mk and sean are in hawaii, they're gonna get all rested and mellow, and come home and say screw it, let's go ahead and announce the next thing, and sinéad's gonna be all, guys, there are reasons, and they'll be like, but mahalo, and she'll be like, that doesn't even make sense, but they'll make puppy eyes at her, and she'll say whatevs okay let's tell 'em.