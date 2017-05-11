« snailkites: snailkites: snailkites: snailkites: BIRD ID POP…
“Power concedes nothing without a demand.” »

“You’re doing better, The safest you’ve been in months. One conversation about your family’s…”

You’re doing better,
The safest you’ve been in months.
One conversation about your family’s insurance
And suddenly,
Out of nowhere,
It feels like your world is crashing down
All over again:

“You need to think about the long run.”
Okay.
“Fewer appointments.”
Doable.
“No hospitalization.”
What?
“Learn to manage it without meds and doctors.”
I…
“What?”
Can’t.

I think,
I’m fucked.
I pray,
God, why won’t it kill me already?
I nearly scream,
I CAN’T DO THE LONG RUN IF I DON’T GET TO IT!

And then…
No.
No.
Not again.
Not now.
It doesn’t have me yet.
It hasn’t won yet.
Maybe it will.
But not now.

Maybe it breaks my spirit,
But I’m the one fighting for me.
I still have stuff to do.
I’ll tell my own damn story.
The short run is good, too.

The Long Run, A Poem (via propitlikeithot)

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2q5MvDp.

Tags: yes!, about the dark times, in the dark times, will there also be singing?, there will also be singing.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, May 11th, 2017 at 12:00 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.