You’re doing better,

The safest you’ve been in months.

One conversation about your family’s insurance

And suddenly,

Out of nowhere,

It feels like your world is crashing down

All over again:

“You need to think about the long run.”

Okay.

“Fewer appointments.”

Doable.

“No hospitalization.”

What?

“Learn to manage it without meds and doctors.”

I…

“What?”

Can’t.

I think,

I’m fucked.

I pray,

God, why won’t it kill me already?

I nearly scream,

I CAN’T DO THE LONG RUN IF I DON’T GET TO IT!

And then…

No.

No.

Not again.

Not now.

It doesn’t have me yet.

It hasn’t won yet.

Maybe it will.

But not now.

Maybe it breaks my spirit,

But I’m the one fighting for me.

I still have stuff to do.

I’ll tell my own damn story.

The short run is good, too.

– The Long Run, A Poem (via propitlikeithot)

Tags: yes!, about the dark times, in the dark times, will there also be singing?, there will also be singing.