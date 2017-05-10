snailkites: snailkites: snailkites: snailkites: BIRD ID POP…
BIRD ID POP QUIZ
The first correct answer gets a free “sketchbook style” drawing.
Who is this fine fellow?
Alright, fine, one hint: this was taken in Virginia on May 8. Keep guessing!
Still no correct answer…
Congratulations @loon-boy for guessing correctly! This is a hunched-over Great Crested Flycatcher. There is the barest hint of lemon-yellow belly visible. This bird was sitting and calling from a tulip poplar tree on my street.
Whew! That was exhausting. 😛
