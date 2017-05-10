snailkites: snailkites: snailkites: snailkites: BIRD ID POP…

« sylvia-morris: snakes and dragons and ruins, oh my

BIRD ID POP QUIZ

The first correct answer gets a free “sketchbook style” drawing.

Who is this fine fellow?

Alright, fine, one hint: this was taken in Virginia on May 8. Keep guessing!

Still no correct answer…

Congratulations @loon-boy for guessing correctly! This is a hunched-over Great Crested Flycatcher. There is the barest hint of lemon-yellow belly visible. This bird was sitting and calling from a tulip poplar tree on my street.

Whew! That was exhausting. 😛

