philamuseum: Happy birthday to Horace Pippin, who was born 129…

Happy birthday to Horace Pippin, who was born 129 years ago today in West Chester, Pennsylvania. During World War I, Pippin served in the famous “Harlem Hellfighters” infantry and injured his right arm during battle. He began painting as a kind of physical therapy for his injury, and eventually signed up for classes at the Barnes Foundation in 1939–40. Check out some of his works in our collection, including one just added last year. 

The End of the War: Starting Home,” 1930–33, by Horace Pippin

The Getaway, The Fox (The Get-a-way),” 1939, by Horace Pippin

The Park Bench (Man on a Bench),” 1946, by Horace Pippin

