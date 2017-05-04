Want to take immediate revenge on House Republicans who voted to destroy health care? Here’s how:

white-throated-packrat:

hirakumblr: #votethemout Contributing to oppositional nominee funds for 24 vulnerable Republican representatives is a way to get them good and scared now, so they won’t try any more shenangians.

Tags: politics, I did this today, I was still mad, but it felt better than just being mad, flames on the side of my face.