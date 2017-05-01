Tried some new things this weekend!

marjorierose:

I attended my precinct caucus and ward convention, and got elected a delegate to the city convention in June. I did this by the very crafty political means of keeping my hand in the air when they asked who from my subcaucus wanted to go, and what women wanted to go, since party rules say you have to send a gender-balanced delegation unless that’s not possible. “Congratulations!” someone told me as I went over to write my name on the sheet, and I told him thanks, it was a hard campaign. There was a subcaucus in another corner of the room that wasn’t committed to a candidate and had a devil of a time selecting delegates, and were stuck on that phase well after everyone else had moved on to other things. We elected a new ward president (”YES I SECOND HER NOMINATION” said the woman who’s been doing the job for ten years) and heard a lot of speeches, most of them twice (they just this year started combining caucuses and ward conventions into the same event, and some elements became redundant) and managed some rules stuff that I guess was important. My city councilmember and his wife live in my precinct, so they were seated near me and I chatted with her about knitting. A couple hours in, as the subcaucuses were forming, City Councilmember said he should go up and propose a Shorter Conventions subcaucus. I said brightly “But we’re having so much fun!” and he said “Are you?” and I suddenly saw that gleam in his eye that I am coming to learn means I Have Spotted A Potential Volunteer. “Well, I’m a little hungry,” I said, backing off. I watched Yuri on Ice and it was adorable. Now that I’m back on Tumblr after the weekend I’m doing some wandering through the things you guys posted about it while I had the tag blacklisted, so uh, sorry for any severely delayed responses there. I learned how to do a pinhole cast-on, and made three and a half blanket squares for baby blanket number two: I tried to do a pinhole cast-one while watching Yuri on Ice, and this was laughably ill-advised. I’m still not sure I really have this technique down, but I definitely can’t do it while I’m not watching. It’s not the world’s greatest idea to knit at all while watching a subtitled show about ice skating, but it is an excellent idea to bring knitting to your ward convention.

Tags: thank you for doing this, also for the it was a hard campaign thing, b/c that made me laugh.