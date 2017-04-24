anonsally:

First things first, even if they’re obvious: !!!!! Wow! It’s a total work of genius, the performers were all fantastic, and I’m incredibly lucky to have gotten to see it! More specific response below the cut. Keep reading

Tags: like, once or twice, welcome to the collective :-), I still have not seen it, though I may have listened to the cast recording, but I've now got the physical tickets, for the pantages, I actually currently have 8 (!) tickets, spread across 3 (!) shows, b/c we got the season tickets a year ago, and then season ticket holders got to buy more, so I'll be selling half of them, but it's kind of fun to just hold them and fan myself with them, casually during conversation, why yes!, these ARE my hamilton tickets, why do you bring it up?.