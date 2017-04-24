« Hamilton
tremendousdetectivetheorist: Jeremy with five of the lead…

tremendousdetectivetheorist:

Jeremy with five of the lead actresses from The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes. This photo is begging to be captioned! (X)

They are, clockwise from front left:

Gayle Hunnicutt – Irene Adler, “A Scandal in Bohemia”

Barbara Wilshire – Violet Smith, “The Solitary Cyclist”

Rosalyn Landor – Helen Stoner, “The Speckled Band”

– HELP, I think she looks like Miss Harrison from “The Naval Treaty” but it’s hard to be sure…does anyone recognize her? –

Betsy Brantley – Elsie Cubitt, “The Dancing Men”

