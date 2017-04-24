tremendousdetectivetheorist: Jeremy with five of the lead…
Jeremy with five of the lead actresses from The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes. This photo is begging to be captioned! (X)
They are, clockwise from front left:
Gayle Hunnicutt – Irene Adler, “A Scandal in Bohemia”
Barbara Wilshire – Violet Smith, “The Solitary Cyclist”
Rosalyn Landor – Helen Stoner, “The Speckled Band”
– HELP, I think she looks like Miss Harrison from “The Naval Treaty” but it’s hard to be sure…does anyone recognize her? –
Betsy Brantley – Elsie Cubitt, “The Dancing Men”
Reposted from http://ift.tt/2onFGOe.
Tags: this photo makes me very sad, but it's the good kind of very sad, jeremy brett.