everything on this website is making me cry and/or laugh right now

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2pz8xuY.

Tags: i don't think all the posts in my dash are suddenly that much more poignant, i suspect it's the afternoon caffeine kicking in, or just thinking about the news of the day, the inevitable whichness of what, the way the world becomes, and having become, is never going to be what it didn't become, and in conclusion: here we are.