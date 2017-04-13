speciesofleastconcern: for-all-mankind: Astronauts aboard the…

for-all-mankind:

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station took this incredible picture of the Progress MS-03 spacecraft burning up in Earth’s atmosphere last week. Launched in July, 2016, the spacecraft spent more than seven months docked at the outpost, burning up on January 31.

Progress is not the only spacecraft whose reentry has been visible from the ISS. Multiple flights of the ATV have seen their end of mission events documented from the lab, as well as shuttle reentrys.

Since visiting spacecraft must launch in the same orbital plane of the ISS, the complex is flying overhead of the launch site during a mission’s ascent. As such, crewmembers have also been able to document the launch of many craft, including Progress MS-02 and Cygnus OA-4.