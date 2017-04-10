wayoutwest:  GRAY-CARD’S YEAR END TOP 5 PHOTO EXTRAVAGANZA! It…

« shipwreckedcomedy: More character photos taken by our resident…
 GRAY-CARD’S YEAR END TOP 5 PHOTO EXTRAVAGANZA!

It was very hard to choose just 5 and at the last minute.These were chosen because this is where I hang out in the Winter. Its warmer then inland and the light more spectacular then the Summer months.

1) Sunset – Crescent City Harbor California

2) Morning sun and fog – Meyers Creek Beach, Pistol River, Oregon

3) Sea stars

– Meyers Creek Beach, Pistol River, Oregon

4) Sun bleached and wind blown- Meyers Creek Beach, Pistol River, Oregon

5) Fred Harris Beach North – Brookings, Oregon

