« shipwreckedcomedy: More character photos taken by our resident…

More character photos taken by our resident promo photographer extraordinaire, David Cater. Edgar Allan Poe’s Murder Mystery Dinner Party Deluxe Edition now available on VHX!

Reblogging again to recognize the awesomeness that is that chess position in the last photo. I was just listening to the Scriptnotes episode where they discussed the chess player peeve of movies showing unrealistic positions. I love how they took the trouble to have an actual position that tied in perfectly with the shot.

Poor Poe. He played it out to the bitter end.

