« herroyallotus: #EdgarAllanPoe from…

likearootlesstree: Backstage with @crimsonash330 We got to see…

likearootlesstree:

Backstage with @crimsonash330

We got to see props and consumes and stand on the stage super magical

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2oUi0xk.

Tags: closer..., actors, this is the coolest thing ever, I love how low-tech and period-appropriate all this is, the shelving feels like a dusty basement with stuff just lying around, I know they have super-high-tech sound equipment and lighting, to say nothing of the mechanism that controls the turntable, but all of this stuff, it could all be a storeroom of a public house in New York circa 1776, and then they all engage in a collective mass suspension of disbelief, crew, audience, and for 2h 28m 36s, it IS nyc circa the revolution, not necessarily as it was, but as they've conjured it to be.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, April 8th, 2017 at 6:00 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.