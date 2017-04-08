likearootlesstree:

Backstage with @crimsonash330 We got to see props and consumes and stand on the stage super magical

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2oUi0xk.

Tags: closer..., actors, this is the coolest thing ever, I love how low-tech and period-appropriate all this is, the shelving feels like a dusty basement with stuff just lying around, I know they have super-high-tech sound equipment and lighting, to say nothing of the mechanism that controls the turntable, but all of this stuff, it could all be a storeroom of a public house in New York circa 1776, and then they all engage in a collective mass suspension of disbelief, crew, audience, and for 2h 28m 36s, it IS nyc circa the revolution, not necessarily as it was, but as they've conjured it to be.