jtotheizzoe:

kenobi-wan-obi: bouncingdodecahedrons: Carl telling us how (not) to science. “conclusion: dinosaurs” is still my favorite rebuttal to just about anything tbh. Second perhaps only to “Therefore: aliens”

Tags: heh, therefore: aliens, is a very popular manifestation of this, among people who really should know better.