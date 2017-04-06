turecepcja:

Øystein Sture Aspelund The series HIBERNATION is a series investigating subconsciousness, and the sometimes grey boundary between truth and fiction. It is a personal project that is utilising man and his relation to the landscape as an investigative tool. Based upon real places and events, this series intends to catch moments when our daily reality and our subconscious world sometimes strike each other. It can be seen as a stream of frozen moments, where the story between each frame is as important as the frame itself.

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2oIjCNF.