‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna Inks Overall Deal With CBS TV Studios:

bunchofbloom:

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator/executive producer Aline Brosh McKenna has signed a two-year overall deal with CBS Television Studios, the studio behind the praised CW musical comedy series. Under the pact, she’ll develop new projects for network and cable through her production company Lean Machine.

McKenna is showrunner on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, which she co-created and executive produces with the series’ Golden Globe-winning star, Rachel Bloom. The series already has been renewed for next season, and McKenna and Bloom are at work on the third installment, eyed for next fall.

McKenna is one of the highest-grossing female screenwriters of all time with a combined boxoffice total of over $850 million worldwide for films such as 27 Dresses, Annie and The Devil Wears Prada. In addition to her work in film and television, McKenna is the author of the upcoming graphic novel, Jane, a contemporary version of the Jane Eyre story which will be published this fall by BOOM! Studios. She is repped by CAA.