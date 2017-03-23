« ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ Showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna Inks Overall Deal With CBS TV Studios

camillavirgil: pirumparum: Pleurotus djamor – pink oyster…

camillavirgil:

pirumparum:

Pleurotus djamor – pink oyster mushroom 

@lies!!!

Reposted from http://ift.tt/2nbV3Wb.

Tags: that is one cool-looking fruiting body.

This entry was posted by jbc on Thursday, March 23rd, 2017 at 11:14 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

Logged in as nieivesonstefa. Logout »

 

Skip to toolbar Log Out